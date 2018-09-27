Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Area retailers on Padre Island are already promoting Christmas merchandise.

Every December for the last 44 years Islanders have decorated their boats with Christmas lights and held a parade in Island canals -- La Posada Boat Parade.

In 2018 the boat parade will be a little different, people all over Corpus Christi will be able to watch the parade live on KIII-TV on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The La Posada Foundation donated over 4100 toys and $20,000 to the U. S. Marines' Toys For Tots in 2017. The program gives toys to kids in South Texas who need a little boost of Christmas spirit.

There will be public viewing areas for non-Islanders on both Friday and Saturday nights.

People who have never seen the parade are excited to see the boats decorated.

So if you have never been to a La Posada Lighted Boat Parade this is the year to start. Whether you watch it live here on KIII-TV or live out on The Island it looks to be the biggest and best ever.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII