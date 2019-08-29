CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders are getting ready for the big Labor Day holiday and in 2019 live music will center stage.

It's the quiet before the storm on the Island this week. Currently, there is not a lot of people on the Island but in three days from the place will be packed.

City crews have been working to widen the beaches to make room for the crowds. Most of the beach along the seawall that has been closed to traffic all summer is now back open.

The Island comes alive with music like never before at Mikel May's on Bob Hall Pier Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The big stage at Waves Resort gets in the act all weekend along with Doc's Restaurant.

On Sunday the newly expanded Marker 37 you can see from the JFK Causeway comes alive with a kids fishing tournament.

