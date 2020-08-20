Island Report: Lessons Hurricane Hanna brought to Padre Island

At Bob Hall Pier, repairs to the parking lot are just getting started and the fate of the pier itself is still awaiting the results of tests on the concrete pilings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even as we keep our eyes on three disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Hanna cleanup efforts continue.

Island Moon Publisher Dale Rankin shows us the latest clean up efforts on Padre Island where crews are still busy cleaning debris and mounds of sand.

Last weekend, parking spaces along Windward Drive were full of cars as beach goers dodged traffic on the way to the beach.

One lesson from Hanna -- we need more beach access for pedestrians.

New construction in the area promises to increase foot traffic in this area, even with traffic back on the beach.

The beach along the southern half of the seawall is still closed to traffic, but the seawall parking lot proved its worth during the traffic ban and was the main access point for visitors.

Crews have already removed about two feet of sand and have another two feet to go.

South of Whitecap, crews are busy relocating sand that Hanna moved north toward Packery Channel. There is so much of it that large trucks are being used to haul it rather than push it down the beach.

The island is digging out, moving tons of sand and learning the lessons that Hanna taught.