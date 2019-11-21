CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime business owner on Padre Island is calling it a career after more than a decade.

When it comes to a prime location on the Island, it doesn't get much more excellent than the corner of Whitecap and South Padre Island Drive.

Longtime islander, Cathy King with help from her dog Butter, has been running Whitecap Wine and Ale here for 13 years, and it's a place for Islanders to keep up with what is going on around the Island. A collecting place for people and stories.

Some stories are not television ready. But then there's this one.

After thirteen years, Cathy and Butter are shutting it down on December 10 it's time to retire.