CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sears store at Sunrise Mall is closing, and that brings a significant change for at least on Padre Island resident.

For 25 years, Islander and Optometrist Dr. Mary Craft has officed in the Sears store at Sunrise Mall.

The Sears store is closing, and after a quarter of a century, Craft has to move.

It's a great little set up where the new glasses come right through a magic window.

But nothing lasts forever, and after25 years, it's time to move.

Craft is moving to Complete Family Eyecare on South Staples. You will know Craft is there when you see the blue Padre Eyelander tire cover.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: