There is a new trend way to get around the Island - motorized bicycles.

The era of the motorized bicycle has arrived.

Island Moon publisher Dale Rankin looked into motorized bicycles around the Island.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII