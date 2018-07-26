Corpus Christi (kIII news) — Artists in the Coastal Bend work in all kinds of mediums from painting to sculpting.

One guy uses nothing but sand and water and leaves his work in all kinds of places for people to ponder.

Island Moon publisher Dale Rankin looked into one artist who uses sand.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII