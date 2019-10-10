CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October is the time of year that residents of Padre Island look forward to because it's when everything falls right into place.

When October rolls around the summer heat lets up a little bit, the tourists have all gone home, and the Winter Texans are just starting to arrive.

If you come to Michael J. Ellis Beach along the seawall, the first thing you will notice is that you will have long stretches of the beach to yourself. The only action at the beach is the city crews working on getting the sand off the seawall and backing out on the beach where it belongs.

The locals know fall is the time of the year, Padre Island is the place to be.

If you are looking for some quality beach time without any hustle and bustle, Padre Island is the place to be.

