Island Report: Packery Channel update post Hurricane Hanna

Corpus Christi City Council funded a study to check damage to the jetties from Hurricane Hanna.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Hurricane Laura bearing down on the Texas and Louisiana coast, it was just a month ago that the Coastal Bend was bracing for Hurricane Hanna.

On Padre Island, evidence of the damage left behind from Hanna is still fresh. But just how much damage did the hurricane do to Packery Channel?

You have never seen the water this clear.

Video shot by Jace Tunnel from the UT Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas taken immediately after Hurricane Hanna caught the water in the channel at a time when it is as clear as you will ever see it. You can actually see the bottom of the channel.

You could see sand gathering along on both sides of the north jetty and a few jetty rocks that have been moved around by the currents since the channel opened 15 years ago.