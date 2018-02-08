Corpus Christi (KIII News) — As the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey approaches the Coastal Bend, there are still quite a few repair jobs on the Island that are not complete.

The Packery Channel jetties are still severely damaged as a result of the storm.

Island Moon publisher Dale Rankin looked into the continuous recovery on the Island.

