Island Report: Padre Island residents left without power

Islanders are shivering in dark houses, hoping for water and waiting for the sun.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — About half of Padre Island remains without power and the water supply is coming and going.

Islanders are accustomed to dealing with natural disasters, but in the sweltering summertime. Wintertime catastrophes are a different animal, but they're adjusting.

The first thing you notice are the empty parking lots, where are the Winter Texans? There's even snow at the base of Mount Padre.

The beach is a lonely windswept place. The ice that lined the shore a few days ago is gone. Bags have replaced birds on the island landscape.

And the line at Sonic – the only place open for days – stretches down the block.

Meanwhile at the Texas Sealife Center, they're taking a long winter's nap. 200 cold stunned green sea turtles come in each day to warm up.

The turtles are going to be OK and things are looking up. The island geyser has thawed out even as most islanders remain without water and power.

The JFK Causeway is back open after being closed by officials. As for now, residents are shivering in dark houses, hoping for water and waiting for the sun.

