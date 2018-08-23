Port Aransas (KIII NEWS) — With the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey there have been plenty of stories about how Port Aransas is coming back. But most of them focus on the numbers. We’re taking a look this week at two of the longtime business owners who were here before the storm and are still here a year later.

Brenda Barnett, the owner of Potters on Cotter says she was one of the lucky ones. She lost the roof and had two feet of water but was able to re-open her shop of more than 15 years in just eight months.

"I was one of the lucky ones, I was right on it the day that I evacuated. I was on the phone with everybody (FEMA) and I think I was top of the list." said Barnett.

The best news was that Barnett was able to save her kiln because without it there would be no pottery. "The day of the hurricane, I had cleaned out the kiln because I had fired the night before thinking it was just going to be a storm and I had to cool this thing down, get it to 500 degrees to unload it and then take it apart."

And now, a year later, business is back. "Out of towners are coming back purposely just to see if I'm up and running because they want this business to go and it's just been so wonderful." Barnett said.

Down the street, Sally Marco says things are looking up for her colorful shop after losing her roof to the Category 4 storm. Marco says it's been a year of going round and round but business is good.

"It's down a little bit but it's been a great summer, it's been way better than I thought it would be," explained Marco. She says people from as far as Oklahoma have been stopping to shop at her store, Gratitude.

So the word for both Brenda and Sally, these days is Gratitude. The storm came and went, but the people remain.

