PORT ARANSAS, Texas — While many of us have been hunkered down for the last few weeks, island artist Karen Wall has been busy working on her latest project. A wall-sized mural in Port Aransas.

It's on the side of the new Endless Summer Resort in Port Aransas and is a monster at 30 feet by 11 feet. With a last name like Wall, of course you paint over actual walls!

She says the hardest thing about this is dealing with the weather. It also doesn't help any when the dog tries to help and sits in the blue paint. Outdoor murals are becoming a big part of the landscape here on the island.

This is Wall's fifth mural painted. The murals add a little spice to Island life.

"I love to paint so it's perfect," Wall says.

