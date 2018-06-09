Port Aransas (KIII News) — When road bands come to the Island for gigs their first call is to the go to soundman Ray Summy, or as he’s known around here, the hardest working man in show business. On any given night Ray runs four sound rigs in four different venues.

"Well, it’s a labor of love, I’ve been a musician and had to diversify my portfolio between the gigs. So it's a windfall skill. I learned how this stuff works," said Summy.

The bands roll in at the musician’s crack of dawn which is sometime around 4 p.m. and everything has to get from the trailer up to the stage. And as Summy says, failure is not an option.

Every venue and every gig is a little different, but week after week Summy works to get the sound just right. "Most of the Americana acts they’re going to have the artist way up and above the mix, little more in your face. Some gigs use big soundboards for big stages and for others an ipad does the trick," adds Summy.

But week after week Ray works to get the sound just right, making him the hardest working man in show business. "You got to do it like you mean it," says Summy. "Where I go to work people go to have fun. This is the rock and roll marines, the first to arrive and the last to leave."

