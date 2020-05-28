CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anyone who went to the beach on the island this Memorial Day weekend can tell you that finding a parking spot was not easy. In this week's Island Report, Island Moon Newspaper Publisher Dale Rankin gives us a bird's eye view.

For the past six weeks, the island has seen visitors in numbers usually reserved for holiday weekends. This week we go aloft to take a look at a Memorial Day 2020 from the air.

From South Packery channel to Bob Hall Pier, the island was packed. One thing you can notice in the pictures are the cars closer together than the people who are trying to spread out.

When you see the beach from this perspective, you understand why driving on our beaches is a necessity. If you didn't drive on the beach, where would you put all these cars? There is no way the parking lot at the Michael J. Ellis Seawall could hold them all and parking them on the street would create an unthinkable island traffic jam.

The cars were three deep on Whitecap Beach and south of Bob Hall Pier as deep as the beach width would allow. City crews have been working for months to widen the city beaches and the Memorial Day crowd only reminded us why.

It's going to be a big summer on our little island.

