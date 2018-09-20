Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Island had its share of rain this past week so did everybody in the Coastal Bend. The water is back to normal as far as the red tide is concerned, and the fish are biting.

Last week at North Packery Channel the beach was littered with dead fish because of red tide.

After fifteen inches of rain, the beaches are clear, the dead fish are gone, and so is the red tide.

The birds are still on the lookout for more free meals but the fish around the jetties these days are not floating belly up, they are being hauled in by anglers taking advantage of the running of the reds.

Everywhere you look someone is landing a redfish and going back for more.

So if you are in a fishing mode the Packery Jetties, at least on this day, are the place to be.

However, if you are coming this way, you will have to use Newport Pass Road because the rain destroyed Zahn Road.

What kind of damage did the water due to the road, it washed out the pavement, it destroyed the roadbed. It will be closed at least a week, for now, might be a little longer.

