CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are coming to Padre Island this week, you might want to bring your fishing rod because the reds are running in Packery Channel.

When you notice a gathering of people way out on the end of a Packery Jetty, you know something is up. And this time of year it can mean only one thing the reds have arrived.

Everywhere you look, someone has a fish on.

The jetties provide bait, and all you have to do is toss your cast net.

People come in from all over the country for the running of the reds.

If you walk along the jetty, keep your eyes up because when the reds are running the hooks are flying. You might lose your hat.

