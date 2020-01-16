CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week 3News showed you an 80-year-old lady who jumped out of an airplane over Port Aransas. This week we show you the rest of the ride of Port Aransas by air.

The first activity 3News saw was crews working on San Jose Island across the ship channel from Port Aransas to remove six barges left there by Hurricane Harvey.

The plan is to float them into the Gulf of Mexico through two canals cut for that purpose. It is quite the operation and is just getting started. Then there are the ships offshore waiting to enter the port.

Sometimes it's best to let the pictures speak for themselves.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: