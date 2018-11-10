Padre Island (KIII News) — The surf was definitely up Wednesday along the Island beaches with Hurricane Michael and an approaching cool front making for some extraordinary conditions, sending avid surfers into the waves in droves.

The surfers turned out on Padre Island based on weather reports of high waves from Hurricane Michael. But many say the waves were just too mushy near Bob Hall Pier to get many surfers in the water.

So, the surfers headed toward Port Aransas to hang ten, and it wasn't long before the water was dotted with surfers and boards of all sizes.

The Weather Service is warning of intense rip currents all weekend from the storm and beaches from Port Aransas to the Padre Island National Seashore will periodically be underwater as high waves and high tides wash up.

If you are coming to the Island, be prepared to get your feet wet and drive through water. But up and down the beach the red fish have been biting and between a few showers this will be a great weekend to head to the beach.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII