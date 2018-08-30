Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It was quite an event this past weekend in Port Aransas with a fishing tournament unlike any other -- the Texas Women Angler tournament.

The tournament was a chance for women to be creative regarding their fishing attire.

In 2017 the tournament was canceled because of Hurricane Harvey.

It was the last hurrah for the fishing tournaments in Port Aransas for 2018. However, the Texas Women's Angler Tournament - only ladies allowed in this one – Is about the fishing, but it's also about the costumes.

