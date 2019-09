CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of Islanders got together Saturday to help fellow Islander Stevie Start shoot a video for his song 'Thank God It's Padre.'

When Start went into the studio in 2018 to record his Island anthem, 3News went along the journey.

Every good song needs a video, so a couple hundred of Start's closest friends gathered at Doc's Seafood and Steaks to shoot one.

The real video will be out in a few weeks.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: