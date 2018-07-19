The Deep Sea Roundup was held in Port Aransas July 14, and while most people were there to see the fish others were in attendance to look at the boats. The Deep Sea Roundup is a video tournament which means the biggest fish are still in the water so are the ships.

When the big fish that score the most points in the Deep Sea Roundup are caught the fish are released and the videos to decide the winners.

In the absence of big fish, the crowd gets to see the big boat.

Island Moon publisher Dale Rankin looked into all the boats at the Deep Sea Roundup.

