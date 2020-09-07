Island Report: Closing island beaches to traffic during the July 4 weekend was the first time for lawmakers and beach goers alike

If another shutdown comes, it may be time to rethink the closing of the seawall parking lot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beaches on Padre Island were a contrast last weekend. Some were full, even packed and some were nothing but sand.

From Packery Channel south along the seawall, the beach was more sand than people. Limiting traffic on the city beach worked as designed.

The only glitch was the closing of the parking lot at the seawall which caused a traffic jam on the adjacent street. For the most part, those who came to the island parked and walked, but kept their distance.

The exception at the county park at Bob Hall Pier where the parking lot was open and jammed. You had to get there early to get a place and social distancing was a work in progress.

The entire eight miles of beach between Bob Hall Pier and the Padre Island National Seashore was completely empty as the only way to get there was by boat or airplane.

Keeping large crowds off the beach last weekend was a success with the possible exception of the county park.

If another shutdown comes, it may be time to rethink the closing of the seawall parking lot.

