Island Report: The fate of 40-year-old Bob Hall Pier to be decided by the end of September

The good news is that the building that houses Mikel May's Bar & Grill suffered little damage, but is still not expected to open for several months.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The fate of Bob Hall Pier is expected to be decided by the end of this month. Island Moon Publisher Dale Rankin takes a look at what is left after Hurricane Hanna ripped apart the iconic structure in this week's Island Report.

A week ago, word came out that Bob Hall Pier would be torn down. But now, Nueces County officials are tapping the breaks.

At 40 years old, Bob Hall Pier was starting to show its age before it got hit by Hurricane Hanna. Now, the end of the pier is somewhere out there in the water, while bids are out for its removal.

Engineers inspecting the damage have asked for more time to determine if the structure that is left can be fixed or needs to be torn down.

Crews are expected to begin removing the concrete panels in the next few days to get a better look at what is underneath. However, exposed rusty rebar doesn't paint an optimistic picture. Salt, air and 40 years take their toll on metal.

The good news is that the building that houses Mikel May's Bar & Grill suffered little damage, but is still not expected to open for several months.

Out front, what used to be the parking lot, is now sand, and the picnic tables that used to be there are long gone.

A final inspection is now due by September 29 and a decision on the pier's future is to be made. Judging from the pictures -- it looks like a new pier is in order.