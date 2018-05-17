One of the unique things about visiting Port Aransas is that you can get anywhere you want to go in a golf cart.

As the summer season kicks off on the island, the popularity of the carts is still growing.

Island Moon publisher Dale Rankin looked into the golf cart phenomenon on the Island.

