Island Report: The light display at the Mozach Home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The light display at the Mazoch home is a display that draws crowds from all over the city.
By day the stretch of Whitecap looks like any other street on the island. But at night it transforms into the island version of a winter wonderland.
For two decades the people come from all over to the west end of Whitecap for the Mazoch family light display.
The display has Santa under the stars, pelicans, a toy department and being the Island, it's got and undersea exhibit, but most of all its got music.
