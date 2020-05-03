CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been to Padre Island lately you may have noticed a new retail center going up, and it includes something Islanders have been hoping for for decades!

It has taken four and a half years to get through the permitting process just to get their building to the state it's in today, but by this summer Padre Island is going to have a grocery store.

It's all due to the persistence of Moshin and Lori Rasheed, who kept going when others would have thrown in the towel.

For the Rasheeds, who have developed projects all over the country before moving to the Island, the biggest obstacle was dealing with wetlands. The $900,000 sewer line didn't help either; but that is all worked out not. In fact, the Rasheeds are including enough parking space so parents at the Seashore School nextdoor will not have to wait in the street to pick up kids.

The new Island IGA grocery store will be accessible by golf cart and is equipped with a generator so it can open quickly after a hurricane. There is also 16,000 square feet of retail space going in.

By the end of April the place will be a 20,000 square foot grocery store thanks to the persistence of two Islanders who just wouldn't give up.

