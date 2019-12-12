CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Each year Islanders and Island visitors head to Port Aransas to go turkey bowling.

You won't find it on any of the official tourist guides, but the unofficial end of the tourist season on the island is when the last pinfalls here at the Back Porch at the annual Turkey Bowl.

If you don't think turkeys can fly, you've haven't been here. Every November, after the relatives leave the island, and between the cold fronts, the Turkey Bowl is on.

You step up to the Fowl Line and let the turkey fly.

Even the dogs get in on the act or turkey bowling.

For 18 years, Flannie has been keeping the Turkey Bowling crowd under her wing.

So if you're going to the turkey bowl and plan on causing trouble, you might want to wear a hat.

