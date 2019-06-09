CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Island Moon Newspaper publisher Dale Rankin has been following the story of the new IGA Grocery Store that is coming to Padre Island.

It's been two weeks since the Corpus Christi City Council gave the go-ahead to start construction of the grocery store on the Island.

"We've got all of our crews on site. They are working on the utilities while they are working on the 24-inch sewer line which is going to take two or three months," IGA Developer Lori Rahseed said.

A 24-inch sewer line is enough for a coyote to run through and by putting in 1600 feet required by the city is will cost $900,000. The pipe is stacked up at the site and will provide service for the entire south end of the Island.

When the store is done, it will have eight retail spaces with an IGA store as the centerpiece.

"We hope to be open by March or April of 2020," Rahseed said.

A golf cart path will allow access from the back of the site and save Islanders a ten-mile trip over the bridge for groceries.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: