CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The plan to build a water exchange bridge to connect Packery Channel on Padre Island to the island canal system took a big step forward this week. Work has officially begun on the canal leading to the planned bridge that had been holding things up.

The new canal is just behind Waves Resort on the west side of South Padre Island Drive. It will run 3,000 feet from near Whitecap Boulevard to the site of the planned bridge on SPID. The canal on the other side of the road on Lake Padre is already in place.

The project has been in the works since a bond vote in 2004. City Councilman Greg Smith has been working on the project for several years.

"The big thing is it's gonna put clean fresh gulf water in those canals," Smith said. "Right now, they are stagnant. They have to run. They have 10 aerators running to keep the water quality just to that minimum. That'll end with this canal."

Funding for the water exchange bridge is in place. After 16 years of waiting for this project, the most important public project on the island since Packery Channel is moving towards completion.

