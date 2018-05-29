Concerned Padre Island residents gathered Tuesday for a town hall meeting about allegations of misappropriated money by the Padre Island Property Owners Association.

The meeting was held at the Island Presbyterian Church specifically so residents could find out what is being done to investigate the claims.

At issue is how an Association debit card was used to make purchases over the years.

The Padre Island Property Owners Association Board has been facing a lot of questions by some members over the allegations of misappropriated money.

"People have been investigating financial records of the POA here and there are misappropriation of funds, funds that appear to have been used not for Island purposes but possibly for individual purposes," homeowner Chul McGuire said.

McGuire is a Padre Island resident and Association member. He said some fellow members had been investigating hundreds of supposedly improper transactions made with an Association debit card over a 55-month period. Some of those purchases were believed to be for things like diesel gasoline, car washes and even the purchase of a boat motor.

"We don't own boats here on the Island so one has to scratch their heads about what's going on," McGuire said.

Property Owners Association Executive Director Becky Perrin was not on the job during the period in question, but she did explain that the Association pays a man to keep the canals clean and when his boat motor gave out, the Association stepped in.

"In order to keep him moving on, the motor was purchased," Perrin said. "I wasn't here at that time, but this is just the investigation part of it."

Perrin said the town hall meeting will lay out all the facts discovered so far in the investigation.

"From what I've seen I don't see anything criminal," Perrin said. "I'm not a CPA. I'm not an accountant. I'm not a bookkeeper. I look at those things daily, but that's not my field; but as far as seeing things that are illegal, I have not seen that."

Travis King is also an Association member and believes the allegations are nothing more than part of a witch hunt.

"There's a big difference between inefficiency and waste and fraud and theft, and there's some people in this community who are combining the two and it's pretty unfair," King said.

Those on the other side of the issue like McGuire believe that if there is something illegal, the police and district attorney should get involved.

