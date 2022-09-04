Island Resort hotel open just in time for summer

After the Holiday Inn was closed by hurricane Harvey, the Island Resort hotel is up and ready for the summer season!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking to spend some time on Padre Island this summer? The Island Resort Hotel is open just in time for the season.

This hotel has replaced the old Holiday Inn that closed down after being damaged by Hurricane Harvey. It sits next to the only public parking lot on the sea wall.

General Manager Michael Corral says that they are ready for bookings, and that he hopes to have the hotel's bar and grill open for lunch and dinner soon.

With a great view of the ocean, it's a perfect spot for summer fun.

They're located at 15202 Windward Drive, North Padre Island. You can make your bookings on their website at islandresortusa.com.

