Island University researchers will be featured in Shark Week and SHARKFEST

3NEWS caught up with Marine Biology Professor Dr. Greg Stunz who has been featured in multiple shark related programs for his work in tagging sharks.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of year again and we think the Coastal Bend is going to need a bigger boat. That's right, Shark Week is right around the corner!

This year, researchers at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico studies at TAMUCC will once again be featured in both Shark Week and SHARKFEST programming.

3NEWS caught up with Marine Biology Professor Dr. Greg Stunz who has been featured in multiple shark related programs for his work in tagging sharks.

For the 2022 edition, he said he'll be focused on sharks in our area who are using oil platforms as they migrate. "In fact, they're extracting the resource, but they've been very important in terms of the habitat value they provide," Stunz said.

"Over the decades that these structures have been in the water, they develop flourishing ecosystems around them. So, sharks are an important component of that ecosystem and that is what we're studying: How they use these as they make their movements throughout the gulf," Stunz explained further.

That show focused right here in the Coastal Bend is called Monster Mako Under the Rig, which comes out next Thursday on Discovery.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.