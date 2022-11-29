Island University students donate their time for Giving Tuesday

Students at the university also made their way to the USS Lexington and the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History for Giving Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Giving Tuesday, some volunteers from the Island University spent their day in the hay.

The horses over at the Glenoak Therapeutic Riding Center were having a spa day as they prepared for the show. Those lucky horses deserve the pampering -- because their day job is giving therapeutic rides to those with emotional and physical disabilities.

Joanne Montesano with Glenoak told 3NEWS that therapy riding is a perfect way to build confidence

"A lot of our riders need that boost and when you're sitting on top of an 1,100 pound animal, and you're able to communicate and get that animal to do what you want, it's a sense of empowerment," she said.

Students at the university also made their way to the USS Lexington and the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History for Giving Tuesday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.