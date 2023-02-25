Islander Homecoming heats up with lighting of the 'I'

"The lighting of the 'I' is an amazing opportunity, an amazing time for us to come together and just celebrate each other as Islanders."

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is celebrating 75 years of tradition.

This week marks the university's homecoming week, and Islanders have been honoring the university and its traditions, including the annual lighting of the 'I'.

TAMU-CC Interim Athletic Director and Vice President of Student Engagement and Success Adrian Rodriguez told 3NEWS the event is an opportunity to bring all students together.

"The lighting of the 'I' is an amazing opportunity, an amazing time for us to come together and just celebrate each other as Islanders," he said.