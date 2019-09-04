CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The public was invited to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Tuesday evening to remember the lives of Islander students who have passed away within the last year.

The Student Government Association and the Division of Student Engagement and Success hosted the annual ceremony at the University Center Anchor Ballroom.

Following the ceremony, attendees will move to Lee Plaza where a brick will be placed for each person that's passed away. The ceremony is open to everyone who wants to honor the students the university has lost.