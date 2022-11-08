Person allegedly shot at while waiting at bus stop on Islander Way, University Police say

An e-mail from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi police to students said a suspect fired two shots at a man waiting at a bus stop near the campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — University Police at Texas A&M Corpus Christi sent an alert to students that a man was allegedly shot at by a person in a vehicle while he was waiting at a bus stop on Islander Way.

The victim was not injured, University Police said in the e-mail alert.

The victim told police he was sitting at the bus stop when a vehicle approached him and the man inside displayed a weapon, police said. The suspect then fired two shots toward the victim before driving off, according to what the victim told University Police.

The Corpus Christi Police Department also responded to the scene, the e-mail said.

Witnesses were interviewed and the situation is under investigation, police said.

If anyone has any information that may help, they are asked to contact University Police at 361-825-4242.

