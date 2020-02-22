CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Show off your Islander spirit by wearing blue during Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s city-wide Bluesday Tuesday.

Bluesday Tuesday will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, as part of Islander Homecoming 2020.

The city-wide Bluesday Tuesday will include a proclamation from the Corpus Christi mayor and three Bluesday Tuesday prize giveaways.

Prizes will be awarded to the most spirited K-12 classroom, business, organization, all alumni, and anyone in the community showing off their Islander blue.

Officials say to enter, choose your preferred social media platform and follow the steps below:

K-12 Classes – Prize: Pizza party with special guest Izzy the Islander

Facebook

Comment on the contest post with a photo of your classroom wearing Islander blue

Instagram

Post a picture of your classroom wearing Islander blue and use the hashtags #BluesdayTuesday and #IslanderHOCO

Twitter

Reply to the contest tweet with a picture of your classroom wearing Islander blue

Businesses/Organizations – Prize: 25 tickets to the Islanders Men’s or Women’s Homecoming Basketball Game, Saturday, Feb. 29

Facebook

Comment on the contest post with a photo of your group wearing Islander blue

Instagram

Post a picture of your group wearing Islander blue and use the hashtags #BluesdayTuesday and #IslanderHOCO

Twitter

Reply to the contest tweet with a picture of your group wearing Islander blue

Alumni/Individuals – Prize: Yeti Flip cooler with Islander Swag

Facebook Comment on the contest post with a photo of with a picture of you, your family, friends, etc. wearing your Islander blue.

Instagram

Post a picture of you, your family, your friends, etc. wearing your Islander and use the hashtags #BluesdayTuesday and #IslanderHOCO.

Twitter

Reply to the contest tweet with a picture of you, your family, your friends, etc. The contest is held in collaboration with the Islander Alumni Association and Islander Athletics, and will officially launch on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and end at 11:59 p.m. Multiple entries are allowed. Visit TAMU-CC on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter.

For a full list of TAMU-CC's Homecoming events visit islanderhoco.com.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: