3News Sports Director Chris Thomasson traveling with Islanders to March Madness

The Islanders men's basketball team is playing in the tournament for the first time in 15 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team is going "dancing" for the first time since 2007 with a 73-65 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference Championship Game Saturday!

The team is leaving Corpus Christi for Dayton, Ohio Monday morning and our Chris Thomasson is traveling with the team.

Talk about a wild 24 hours. About to head off to Dayton, Ohio later this morning with Islanders Mens Basketball as they... Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Monday, March 14, 2022

The Islanders will play Texas Southern on Tuesday, March 15 at 5:40 p.m. in Dayton. The winner of that game will be the 16-seed that plays #1 seed Kansas on Thursday night.

Our sports queen Ashley Gonzalez was there when the team won the Southland Conference in Katy on Saturday.

HIGHLIGHTS: Congrats to the Southland Conference Champions, @Islanders_MBB!! From the no. 4 seed to a title...WHAT. A. TIME. TO. BE. AN. ISLANDER.

The Coastal Bend is very proud of you, fellas.@ChrisThomasson7 @kiii3sports pic.twitter.com/TDDuH97mHm — Ashley Gonzalez (@ashley_gonz14) March 13, 2022

