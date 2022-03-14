3News Sports Director Chris Thomasson traveling with Islanders to March Madness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team is going "dancing" for the first time since 2007 with a 73-65 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference Championship Game Saturday!
The team is leaving Corpus Christi for Dayton, Ohio Monday morning and our Chris Thomasson is traveling with the team.
The Islanders will play Texas Southern on Tuesday, March 15 at 5:40 p.m. in Dayton. The winner of that game will be the 16-seed that plays #1 seed Kansas on Thursday night.
Our sports queen Ashley Gonzalez was there when the team won the Southland Conference in Katy on Saturday.
We will post all of the updates here of the NCAA Tournament as they come in.
Shakas Up!