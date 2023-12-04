Islanders Men's Basketball team honored at C.C. City Hall after March Madness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shakas were up at Corpus Christi City Tuesday morning as the Islanders Men's Basketball team was honored.
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo recognized the team during Tuesday's city council meeting.
The Islanders fell to No. 1 seed Alabama, 96-75, last month in their NCAA Tournament South region first round game.
3NEWS caught up with one of the players as he exited council chambers.
"It was really great, to get to be recognized by the city itself, get to go to the mayors office like it was an experience like I've never been to the mayors office before," Islanders' center player Steve Giwa.
The team was also honored by Nueces County Commissioners last month.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
- New STAAR test moves online, removes promotion requirement and some stress for parents, students
- Calallen women sees unexpected 16K demolition bill after saving neighbor from tragic house fire
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.