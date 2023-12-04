Islanders Men's Basketball team honored at C.C. City Hall after March Madness

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo recognized the team during Tuesday's city council meeting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shakas were up at Corpus Christi City Tuesday morning as the Islanders Men's Basketball team was honored.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo recognized the team during Tuesday's city council meeting.

The Islanders fell to No. 1 seed Alabama, 96-75, last month in their NCAA Tournament South region first round game.

3NEWS caught up with one of the players as he exited council chambers.

"It was really great, to get to be recognized by the city itself, get to go to the mayors office like it was an experience like I've never been to the mayors office before," Islanders' center player Steve Giwa.

The team was also honored by Nueces County Commissioners last month.

