Islanders' recent win at NCAA Tournament sets the stage for massive notoriety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The stage is set in Birmingham where the Islander Men's Basketball team is set to face number one Alabama.

This, after getting their first ever NCAA Tournament win Tuesday night.

Social media was on fire following the big victory for the Islanders. TAMU-CC Vice President of Enrollment Andy Benoit said that ever since the Islander's big win -- the university has received plenty of recognition.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi is literally an island! This is not a real place I refuse to believe it. pic.twitter.com/hfLxYlGu2N — #1 BARSTOOL BAMA (@BarstoolAlabama) March 15, 2023

"Believe me I have friends all over the country, and there is stuff coming in today about 'Y'all are on your own island?' Yes absolutely, it is a unique place," he said.

Benoit said that the Islander's latest win will put the region on the map.

"It brings a lot of attention nationally to the institution, it lets people know the quality of the athletic program we have, but also about the strength in our academic programs when people see Texas A&M Corpus Christi," he said. "It will dispels myths, we are not a community college we are on our own island, a place where lots of great things are happening."

While those in the Coastal Bend already know what kind of gem the Island University is -- the fresh eyes could also lead to future enrollment.

This spring semester, the university had just over 10,900 students enrolled. Applications for the fall are already looking strong.

"Helps people think about, that might be a cool place, drives them to the internet and they start looking about the university. Might lead them to want to take a tour of that place or apply to go to school there," he said.

District 4 Councilmember Dan Suckley said it's a great thing to see the community rally around the home team.

"The community support has swelled and it is awesome to see," he said.

Suckley is also an alumni of the Island University and said that he's excited to see the notoriety being generated for the city.

"Probably with the biggest thing the number of people out there who didn't know where Corpus Christi was, hopefully a lot of people will come here and visit here and add to our economy," he said.

