Islanders softball team adds Driscoll Children's Hospital patient to roster

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A patient at Driscoll Children's Hospital is about to take the field for the Islanders softball team.

The Corpus Christi Islanders added an honorary member to the roster at a special signing today. For Sophia Palacios, joining the team is about much more than softball.

"I'm very excited to see my new journey now," Palacios said. "Because I'm already getting better and then now I'm going to have all these new friends."

Palacios is a 10-year-old oncology patient at Driscoll Children's Hospital. Fighting a brain tumor since July 2021, she has six cycles of chemotherapy. The last treatment is scheduled for April 11th.

"It makes my heart so happy," said Crystal Garza, her mother. "This has been a hard journey for her, but she's going to overcome it. And then knowing that she has this many more people behind her, I think, will help her."

Head coach Kathleen Rodriguez said this is a way to extend their softball family.

"We speak about our 'why' every day, and the reasons why we play, and the reasons why we put our head down and get to work every day," Rodriguez said. "And to actually be able to put a face to the name, is actually really pretty exciting because now Sophia is part of our 'why.'"

It's also a way for Palacios to swap all the time spent in a hospital bed with having fun with her new teammates.

"I won't get bored anymore in my room," Palacios said. "I'll get to hang out with everybody, like go to the mall, and I get to do a lot of girlie stuff."

Palacios will take the field with the Islanders on Saturday when they face McNeese.

