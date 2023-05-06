'It definitely hurts': Kickball friends mourn 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz, who was killed Friday

'She's my guardian angel now,' said Rayne Gurerro, who was close friends with the girl found on Pennine Way.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends of Eriya Ruiz, the 15-year-old girl who was left for dead near her home on the city's South Side on Friday morning, are still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

"I remember I met her in elementary, she was one of my closest friends," said Stephanie Jones, one of Eriya's friends.

Ruiz's friends said they hope she is remembered for her contagious laugh and big heart.

Rae Ponce told 3NEWS that Eriya had a lasting impact on everyone she met, whether it was on or off the field.

"She was the best," she said. "No matter what she would always be cheering."

Stephanie and Rae belong to the Corpus Christi United Little Miss Kickball League. The team played and made memories with Eriya season after season. Now, its members are trying to cope with what happened to their friend.

"It definitely hurts," Stephanie said. "She was a big part of me wanting to play kickball. In peewee, in juniors -- she was the best person."

Eriya was in her first year of playing on the Senior Division's "Blue Angels" team. Her coach, Michael Navarro, described her as a player with both hustle and heart.

On Sunday, the league held a memorial in her honor at its closing ceremony.

"It was a great turnout," Navarro said. "She touched a lot of people. She touched a lot of friends her age. There was a lot of emotions from coaches, parent board members. We even had the president of Little Miss Kickball International here giving her condolences."

Her friends said as they enter this season of their life without Ruiz, it won't be easy.

"She deserves justice for what happened, and we will make sure she gets justice," Stephanie said.

