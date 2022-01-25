'It does taste kind of earthy': Councilman says water should return to normal soon

City officials said despite the off putting taste and color, the water is completely safe to drink and use.

ANNAVILLE, Texas — Murky, earthy tasting water is still being seen by area residents following the City's switch last week to a new water source.

It was last Friday when residents in Annaville were the first to wake up to yellow-brownish water coming from their faucets. The water has now returned to normal color, but the taste remains the same.

Officials with the Corpus Christi Water Department said the change in taste is due to changing the City's source water by adding more water from the Colorado River.

The good news is that the vile taste should be going away as the City continues to flush it through the pipes.

The Water Department said they made the switches to water sources every month, and they're currently looking into sending notices out to residents before the switch happens. City Councilman Gil Hernandez said Tuesday night that the water should loose the "earthy" taste soon.

"I heard of it and I have been tasting it. It does taste kind of earthy is the way to put it," Hernandez said. "You know, sometimes these things happen. We'll work through it and get it cleaned up."

City officials said despite the off putting taste and color, the water is completely safe to drink and use.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.