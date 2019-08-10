ROCKPORT, Texas — The 45th annual Rockport Seafair is coming up this weekend in Rockport, Texas, and is an event that not only raises money for the local Chamber of Commerce but also a number of nonprofits.

One of those nonprofits is the Rockport-Fulton Wings Rescue Center, a bird rescue. The organization has a facility on West 3rd Street that officials say costs about $25,000 a year to run.

To try and help offset some of those costs, volunteers have been busy lately making homemade items to sell at the annual Seafair. Purchasing those items will help out the nonprofit.

"This is what one of our volunteers made. It's another platform feeder made out of a picture frame. Very simple," said Kay Adams of the Rockport-Fulton Wings Rescue Center. "One of our volunteers makes pillows, and these were like body pillows. They have pockets to put your remote controls in, your tablet, or cell phone in."

The Center has a brand new bird hospital, and so far this year, the organization says it has been able to rescue 700 birds from the surrounding area. It is also building a huge raptor enclosure and is hoping to purchase an x-ray machine to assist in their efforts to rehabilitate birds and release them back into the wild.

