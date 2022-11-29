'Its all in black and white': Agua Dulce marshal sends stern warning to poachers

The warning comes after a man was caught on camera and arrested for allegedly trespassing at Wyatt Ranches and using an AR-15 to hunt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Marshal Joe Martinez in Agua Dulce is warning poachers about the consequences they could face after body cam footage shows one being arrested along County Road 44.

The man on the police body cam video is seen being confronted for poaching on another person's property. An AR-15 was among the items that were confiscated by authorities. The arrest was made by Martinez with the assistance of Jim Wells County Sheriffs and Texas Game Wardens. Martinez said the act carries stiff penalties.

The man is facing everything from discharging a firearm from a public road, criminal trespassing, hunting without an owners consent and not having proof of going through a hunters education course.

"We have cameras all over these back roads, and the camera is what alerted us, we were able to get the license plate," he said.

Martinez, who is able to patrol the surrounding area of Agua Dulce thanks to a mutual aid agreement, said the issue of poaching is of major concern, especially when a firearm has been seized.

"These are green tips, that's usually a solid bullet that will go right through something. its not intended for hunting," he said.

The crime took place at Wyatt Ranches where Martinez patrols all 22,000 acres and even lives on site. He said the situation was dangerous not only for ranch staff but also the livestock.

Lonnie Rodriguez lives nearby with his family. He said the marshal's presence in the area has been a game changer.

"As a hunter you understand you are aware of your surroundings where you can and can't shoot, this gentleman is driving down the road, there's people who live out here," Rodriguez said.

Whether it's by foot or vehicle, patrols do not stop.

"With as much rain as we've gotten it's really easy to track someone in the brush right now," Martinez said.

There is plenty of signage that warns residents about poaching and encourage people to report it. Martinez said it's an issue that happens every year when the weather turns colder.

"Deer season is upon us and we start having issues on the ranches and out on the county roads," he said.

Martinez adds that the law is clear and poachers have no excuse for not abiding by the rules.

"They teach you not to trespass and not to fire from a public road, its all in black and white," he said.

Martinez said he wouldn't be able to do what he does without the support of Wyatt Ranches.

