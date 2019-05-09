REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales believes it is just a matter of time before his community sees a mass shooter, and he wants his officers to be prepared and have their AR-15s in their vehicles, loaded and ready to use.

Gonzales said in the aftermath of what happened this week in Odessa, Texas, he told his deputies to make sure they have their long guns in their vehicles, ready to use at a moment's notice.

Lt. Matt Tuttle showed 3News the AR-15 he keeps in his unit, saying it is loaded and can be used quickly to defend against a mass shooter.

"If somebody is shooting at you with a long gun, say at 50 or 100 yards, and you're fighting back with a pistol, more than likely you're not going to win that battle," Sheriff Gonzales said.

That's why the sheriff is reminding deputies like Lt. Tuttle to have their rifles handy. In the mass shootings in Odessa, El Paso and Sutherland Springs, the bad guys used a long gun.

"I try to keep my deputies to shoot regularly and to get very familiar and accurate with long guns because it's coming. I tell my guys it's coming," Gonzales said. "We will soon have an active shooter here, and y'all better be prepared."

The sheriff said he would rather be proactive than reactive because law enforcement now has to expect the worst.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: