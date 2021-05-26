It's Iced Coffee Day! Buy iced coffee, help Dunkin' Donuts give back to community

Wednesday, $0.50 from all Iced Coffees sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Corpus Christi will benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dunkin’ invites Corpus Christi to enjoy a Dunkin’ Iced Coffee while giving back to the community on Iced Coffee Day.

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million and will grant $7 million this year.

“There so much for Iced Coffee fans to celebrate next week with this special day benefitting a good cause at our Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Corpus Christi,” said Celia Cody, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “A donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and the wonderful work they do for children is the perfect way to celebrate Iced Coffee Day, and we hope our guests will join in on the celebration on May 26 with their favorite iced coffee beverage.”

Guests can customize their Dunkin’ Iced Coffee just the way they like it, with a variety of dairy and non-dairy, sweetener, and flavor options.