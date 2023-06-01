'It's life or death': Corpus Christi health expert shares the benefits of learning CPR

If residents would like to test out the CPR kiosk, it’s located across the new Cheesecake Factory at La Palmera mall.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The act of performing CPR is what saved Buffalo Defensive back Damar Hamlin's life.

While getting CPR certified is a hot topic, the American Heart Association of Corpus Christi is reminding people to stop by their CPR kiosk at La Palmera mall.

The kiosk's purpose is to teach residents a life-saving skill and is one of 38 in the entire country.

"Being able to perform hands-on CPR on somebody can double or triple the chance of survival on a family member, a friend or even just a stranger," said Executive Director of the American Heart Association Erin Wilder.

Wilder told 3NEWS that cardiac arrests can happen when someone least's expects it.

"Over 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside the hospital every year and more than 20% of those are in public places," Wilder said.

If residents would like to test out the CPR kiosk, it’s located across the new Cheesecake Factory.

Corpus Christi resident Isaiah Chandler has been CPR certified for three years. He said that the knowledge can make all the difference in the world.