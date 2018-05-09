Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Incarnate Word Academy partnered with the Diocese of Corpus Christi Wednesday for their back-to-school mass at the Corpus Christi Cathedral.

Students from IWA and Catholic students from the diocese listened to Reverend Bishop Michael Mulvey who words of encouragement for the students starting the new school year.

In attendance at the mass were students from fifth, eighth and twelveth grade.

Some students enjoyed the mass and have enjoyed attending school.

"My teachers, they expect the best from us, and they teach us really good about math and other subjects. They prepare us well," Brandon Munoz said.

According to Munoz, he's most looking forward to starting sixth grade next year and wants to be a soccer player when he grows up.

3News wishes IWA and all Coastal Bend schools a great and safe school year.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII